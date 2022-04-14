Central Bank of Armenia puts into circulation 4 collector coins

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia puts 4 collector coins into circulation on April 14, 2022, the CBA said in a press release.

Gold and silver collector coins dedicated to the 30th anniversary of formation of Armenian Army

Obverse: the coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia.

Reverse: a fragment of the coat of arms of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.

Designed by Haroutiun Samuelian.

The coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Technical specification

Face value 10 000 dram

Metal/fineness gold 900

Weight 8,6 g

Diameter 22,0 mm

Shape round

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity of issue 400 pcs

Year of issue 2022

The collector coin dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Yeghishe Charents’s birth

Obverse: a fragment of the sculptural composition "Frenzied Masses" dedicated to Charents

(sculptor: N. Nikoghosyan, architect: Torosyan, 1985).

Reverse: a fragment of the monument to Charents (sculptor: Gh. Chubaryan, 1957) and his signature.

Designers: Lusine Lalayan (obverse), Eduard Kurghinyan (reverse).

The coin is minted the Mint of Poland.

Technical specification

Face value 10 000 dram

Metal/fineness gold 9000

Weight 8,6 g

Diameter 22,0 mm

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity of issue 300 pcs

Year of issue 2022

The collector coin dedicated to the chemical element Oganesson (Og)

Technical specification

Face value 1000 dram

Metal/fineness silver 925º

Weight 33,6 g

Diameter 40,0 mm

Quality proof

Edge ribbed

Quantity of issue 500 pcs

Year of issue 2022

Obverse: an image of the Oganesson (Og) chemical element, JINR emblem.

Reverse: the sculptural portrait of Yuri Oganessian (sculptor: Gh. Chubaryan, 1979).

Designer: Vardan Vardanyan.

The coin is minted in the Mint of Poland.