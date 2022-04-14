Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 April

Central Bank of Armenia puts into circulation 4 collector coins

Central Bank of Armenia puts into circulation 4 collector coins

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia puts 4 collector coins into circulation on April 14, 2022, the CBA said in a press release.

Gold and silver collector coins dedicated to the 30th anniversary of formation of Armenian Army 

Obverse: the coat of arms of the Republic of Armenia.

Reverse: a fragment of the coat of arms of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia. 

Designed by Haroutiun Samuelian.

The coin is minted in the Lithuanian Mint.

Technical specification 

Face value              10 000 dram

Metal/fineness         gold 900

Weight                    8,6 g 

Diameter                 22,0 mm

Shape                      round

Quality                     proof

Edge                        ribbed

Quantity of issue       400 pcs

Year of issue             2022

 

The collector coin dedicated to the 125th anniversary of Yeghishe Charents’s birth

Obverse: a fragment of the sculptural composition "Frenzied Masses" dedicated to Charents

(sculptor: N. Nikoghosyan, architect: Torosyan, 1985).

Reverse: a fragment of the monument to Charents (sculptor: Gh. Chubaryan, 1957) and his signature. 

Designers: Lusine Lalayan (obverse), Eduard Kurghinyan (reverse).

The coin is minted the Mint of Poland.         

 

Technical specification

Face value              10 000 dram

Metal/fineness         gold 9000

Weight                    8,6 g

Diameter                 22,0 mm

Quality                    proof

Edge                       ribbed

Quantity of issue      300 pcs

Year of issue            2022

 

The collector coin dedicated to the chemical element Oganesson (Og) 

 

Technical specification 

Face value          1000 dram

Metal/fineness     silver 925º

Weight                33,6 g

Diameter             40,0 mm

Quality                proof

Edge                   ribbed

Quantity of issue  500 pcs

Year of issue        2022

Obverse: an image of the Oganesson (Og) chemical element, JINR emblem.

Reverse: the sculptural portrait of Yuri Oganessian (sculptor: Gh. Chubaryan, 1979).

Designer: Vardan Vardanyan.

The coin is minted in the Mint of Poland.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]