Armenian PM’s advisor Artashes Tumanyan visits Turkmenistan to discuss economic cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s advisor Artashes Tumanyan visited Ashgabat, Turkmenistan April 11-14.

During the visit Tumanyan had meetings with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rasit Meredow, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for Oil and Gas and Co-Chair of the Armenia-Turkmenistan intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation Şahym Abdrahmanow, Deputy Prime Minister responsible for Construction, Industry, Energy Çarymyrat Purçekow and Turkmengaz State Concern President Batir Amanov, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“A broad circle of issues relating to bilateral and regional economic cooperation was discussed at the meetings,” the office said.