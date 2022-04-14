Armenian Ambassador, Russian State Duma member discuss development of inter- parliamentary cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan met in the State Duma with first deputy chair of the Committee on Issues of the Commonwealth of Independent States, Eurasian Integration and Contacts with Fellow Countryman, Kazbek Tasyaev, the Armenian Embassy reported.

During the meeting the sides highlighted the importance of taking constant actions to develop the Armenian-Russian inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The sides touched upon the participation of the Russian side in the upcoming session of the Armenia-Russia inter-parliamentary cooperation commission in Yerevan, as well as the engagement of parliamentary circles into the program of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia.