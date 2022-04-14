Armenian community of France to hold Genocide commemoration events on April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Commemoration events will be held in France on April 24 – the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, at the initiative of the Armenian community, Co-Chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France, member of the ARF Bureau, Murad Papazian, said in an interview to Armenpress.

He said that the traditional commemoration event will take place near the Komitas monument, attended by representatives of the government, the parliament and the Paris city authorities.

“The second round of the French presidential election is scheduled on April 24. Emmanuel Macron will participate in the second round, therefore, he could not be present on that day. He will probably make another step several days before April 24. We expect that in addition to the meeting with us, President Macron will also commemorate the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day”, Murad Papazian said.

The speeches will focus on Turkey’s denialist policy. Murad Papazian said the issue of the security of Armenia and Artsakh is also on the agenda. The speeches will be followed by a march.

The Hayordi Youth Union informed that a torchlight march and a candlelight vigil commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide, as well as those fallen at the 2020 Artsakh War, will take place in Strasbourg on April 23, at 19:15. Another event commemorating the victims of the Genocide is also scheduled on April 24, at 19:00.