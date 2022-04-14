LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-04-22
09:32, 14 April, 2022
LONDON, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 April:
The price of aluminum down by 0.95% to $3236.00, copper price down by 0.42% to $10299.00, lead price up by 1.59% to $2432.50, nickel price up by 1.52% to $32981.00, tin price up by 1.24% to $43324.00, zinc price up by 1.95% to $4461.50, molybdenum price stood at $42350.75, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version