Armenia elected member of the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations

YEREVAN, 13 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. On April 13 in New York at the elections held in the UN Economic and Social Council, Armenia was elected to the UN Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations for the term of 2023-2026, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the press servicd of the MFA Armenia.

Following the secret ballot, Armenia was elected from the Eastern European Regional group receiving 47 votes from 54 ECOSOC member states.

Armenia was elected to the CNGO for the first time. In the course of its membership, Armenia will contribute to the more active and meaningful engagement of civil society and non-governmental organizations in the UN processes.

The Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations is a standing committee of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). It was established in 1946 and has 19 members. The main tasks of the Committee are the consideration of applications for consultative status and requests for reclassification submitted by NGOs and the monitoring of the consultative relationship.