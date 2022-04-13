‘Our visions about Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship fully remain in force’ – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian side continues to see the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament.

The FM reminded that he and the Azerbaijani FM held a telephone conversation at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side. “We have discussed what has been discussed in the past one year and what has been recorded also by the results of the meeting of the leaders of the countries in Brussels, that is the mechanisms of creating a commission on delimitation and border security issues, as well as the visions of the two sides about the launch of talks aimed at the presumptive normalization treaty to be signed between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, the minister said.

The Armenian FM noted that bilateral negotiations have not taken place, there has only been a conversation about the launch of negotiations.

As for the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, minister Mirzoyan said: “Our visions about the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship completely remain in force. We see the settlement of the NK conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format. Nobody in the world has cancelled the conference, the decision of the conference which founded that format, it is in force”.

He reminded that currently the contradictions between the co-chair countries are not so favorable now for known reasons in order to be able to organize a discussion attended by three sides. “And we can’t allow any vacuum to emerge in this respect”, he said.