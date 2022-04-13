Armenian President, Italian Ambassador discuss current situation of NK conflict peaceful settlement process

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of Italy to Armenia Alfonso Di Riso, the Presidential Office said.

The President touched upon the recent visit of the Italian delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to Armenia, stating that each visit contributes to revealing new prospects and directions for the mutually beneficial partnership.

In this context the Armenian President said that the mutual visits at different levels enable to consistently develop the inter-state relations and deepen the ties between the two friendly nations in all directions.

Both sides stated that the Armenian-Italian inter-state relations are based on historic friendship between the two peoples, and the current high level of political dialogue is in accordance with the desires of the Armenian and Italian peoples.

The meeting sides also touched upon the regional issues and challenges, the current situation of the peaceful settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.