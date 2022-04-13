The story of Anoxybacillus karvacharensis found in the geothermal spring of Artsakh as a source of inspiration. 10 quest

For Diana Ghevondyan, PhD student in the Chair of Biochemistry, Microbiology and Biotechnology of the Department of Biology at Yerevan State University, a single visit to a laboratory specialized in the analysis of extremophiles (microorganisms living in extreme environments) turned out to be a life-changing. It was at this particular point that her further professional interests took shape and led her to the scientific path. Currently, Diana is also one of the participants of the ADVANCE grant program by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).

How did you make up your mind to continue with your PhD studies? Were there any people in your family or close circle who encouraged and inspired you?

I can definitely state that my first inspiration was my lecturers who are committed to passing on knowledge to younger generations. We studied microbiology rather superficially at school, it didn’t really interest me back then. Later on, microbiological analysis became a great source of revelations for us owing to lecturers. I owe my career orientation to the lecturers and their example, as well as to my family who has always encouraged me to keep growing and go for it.

The microbiological analysis contains not only a theoretical but also a practical element in it. To what extent did that impact your choice?

It was actually the most decisive factor. In the third year, when we were going around laboratories and were getting to know every branch, I instantly fell in love with our lab where I’m currently carrying out my research. We deal with the analysis of microorganisms living in extreme environments. Why did it appeal to me? The reason is we as students always used to believe they could not exist at high or boiling degrees, as well as in acid and base conditions, but we came to realize there’s life in those conditions as well and their analysis is far more engaging. In our laboratory, we also conduct analysis of metal-resistant bacterias found in tailing dumps in mines. I took an interest in this subject while doing my Bachelor’s degree, then developed it in my Master’s. During my PhD studies already I’m trying to research microorganisms living in extreme environments in parallel with metal-resistant ones.

Who is a scientist to your mind?

One of the most essential prerequisites of calling someone a scientist is not only their ability to discover the new, make inventions or shift the perspective, but also knowledge transfer. A scientist can conduct research enclosed in his or her laboratory, and record results nobody will be aware of unless they raise awareness and share these discoveries by means of articles and lectures.

What helps you get up in the morning?

Time flies, especially while you’re engaged in scientific activity. You seem to have just started the subject while, in fact, several months have passed by and you’ve got no crucial results. Therefore, planning is extremely important to get closer to the goal step by step. Scientific results take plenty of time, whilst science keeps changing and new goals emerge.

Science is highly competitive as you compete with the world. Do you agree with this statement?

Definitely. Science advances rapidly, especially in developed countries, but we’re trying hard to catch up with them. The significance of scientific articles is that you make your knowledge and results known to the world. To a degree, you’re in competition with them to have your articles published in the same journals and books. That’s how you catch up with developed countries, even excel them in certain instances when you’re able to enhance the already existing knowledge with an absolutely new discovery.

What’s the discovery that impressed you the most in the realm of your scientific interests?

Our team, under the supervision of Hovik Panosyan, has discovered a novel thermophilic bacterium isolated from the Karvachar geothermal spring in the Artsakh Republic, and, as a result of long-lasting research, it turned out to be completely unknown to the world scientific community. The microorganism, living at 55-60 C degrees, was named after the location, Karvachar - Anoxybacillus karvacharensis. It’s an enormous and exciting discovery for me, which the scientific team has been working on for over 10 years. The articles came out in 2021. Considering such instances I claim that scientific results are time-consuming.

This discovery greatly hit our two neighbouring countries, and the name was suggested to be altered by the scientific community, but our supervisor persistently insisted on this particular name for the microorganism. Even if it is found somewhere else in the world, it will still be called Anoxybacillus karvacharensis. Even if Azerbaijan uncovers new subspecies or variants, it will still bear the same name.

The contribution of the co-author of the article, Norwegian professor Nils-Kåre Birkeland is immense in the discovery of the microorganism. The latter supported the research which would have been infeasible due to the absence of certain specialists and equipment in Armenia.

Anoxybacillus karvacharenis can later be applied in production, in particular beer production, owing to amylase ferment, which makes starch breakdown possible. The fermentation properties of the microorganism are being looked into in order to be later used in biotechnology.

Can you recall any turning point which reassured your decision of becoming a scientist?

To my mind, it was the moment I stepped into our laboratory. Up to that point, I’d been in two minds about whether to continue with my PhD or to go for medicine. Due to the research in the microbiological laboratory did I realize I was right in my choice.

Do you share the view that it is tough to be engaged in science?

It is interesting to be engaged in science. It might be hard as you have to constantly learn, improve, take part in conferences, and get to know foreign scientists’ work and achievements. It is hard as it takes commitment and patience, as well as correctly formulated questions and accurate work in order to get well-grounded results. In case you love your job, you never give up on hardships.

What would you tell a child who wishes to be a scientist?

I’d say it’s well worth trying. Children keep asking why, it’s one of the prerequisites of becoming a scientist. I’d also tell them to think outside the box, differently from others so that they find answers to yet unanswered questions.

What would you consider your career peak? The Nobel Prize?

I suppose every scientist has the ambition to receive the Nobel Prize. The driving force for a scientist is a new discovery and improvements in people’s lives as a result. I’m no exception, and I’d love to receive the Nobel Prize. That would be a turning point indeed.

Previous interviews of the "10 questions to a scientist" series are below:

In an American lab 20 years ago I felt like in a Hollywood movie. Anna Poladyan

Science excelled all jobs because it is perspective: Sargis Aghayan

The easiest way to change the world is to do science: Sona Hunanyan