‘There is no secret, I have talked about everything’ – Armenian PM on negotiation process

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that he has talked about everything regarding the negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. He says there is no secret and also doesn’t oppose if opposition publishes some facts, documents.

During a Q&A session in the Parliament, one of the lawmakers said people deserve to know about the realities hidden for years from the first source, it’s also necessary to publish some letters.

In response PM Pashinyan said in fact no secret has been left as they have talked about everything. “It remains to combine what has been stated, there are a couple of inaccuracies, it should be clarified by documents which fact is true”, he said.

As for the MP’s proposal to publish letters, conversations, the PM said there is no rich material in that regard. “Not everything has been recorded. The negotiation process of that 30 years fits into one folder. But of course, there are records of very important conversations. But the problem is that we can’t do it as a leadership”, the PM said, considering it not right to publish the conversations held with the officials of different countries.

He said the opposition has made promises to publish facts and documents. “Let them publish it. I don’t mind them publishing what they are talking about. I am sure what they will publish will accurately prove what we have constantly stated at this period”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The lawmaker mentioned for instance the “Exchange of Meghri” version.

Pashinyan said that document could be found even on the internet. According to him, it has been published in 2007.

“In fact, the problem is not in the content of the negotiation, but in combining and understanding the footnotes of the negotiation content and the internal links. In fact, there is already no secret, we have talked about everything, at least I have talked about everything. The problem is in recording the cause-and-effect links of making combinations”, the PM added.