“Perplexing” – Pashinyan on Armenian lawmakers getting barred from entering Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on the Russian peacekeepers’ blocking of a group of Armenian MPs from entering Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) on April 12.

He said the move is “perplexing”.

“Why is this perplexing? Because this conduct contradicts the terms of the November 9 trilateral statement that the Lachin corridor is envisaged exactly for ensuring the connection between Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia. By the way, I’d like to say that there is no checking function envisaged in the corridor, not to mention banning or restricting the movement of Members of Parliament, because the corridor’s purpose is to ensure connection between Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia,” the PM said.

A group of Armenian opposition lawmakers were traveling to Artsakh on April 12 but were barred from entering by Russian peacekeepers.