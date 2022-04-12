Nokia to exit Russian market

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Nokia will stop activities on the territory of the Russian Federation over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, TASS reports citing statement of the Finnish producer of telecommunication equipment.

“It has been clear for Nokia <...> that continuing our presence in Russia would not be possible”, the company said. “We can now announce we will exit the Russian market”, according to the statement.

The company also emphasized the importance of ensuring the continued flow of information and access to the internet on Russian soil. “As we exit [the Russian market] we will aim to provide the necessary support to maintain the networks and are applying for the relevant licenses to enable this support in compliance with current sanctions”, Nokia said.

Over the last weeks the company has suspended deliveries of equipment to Russia.