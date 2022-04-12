President of Artsakh visits Askeran region

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. On April 12, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held a meeting in Askeran with responsible officials of the region, community heads and local residents, his Office said.

A range of issues related to the military-political situation in the republic, security-related as well as socio-economic problems were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State referred to the imperative of ensuring food security and employment in the current geopolitical conditions, emphasizing the need to make consistent efforts to intensify agricultural work, to efficiently use uncultivated lands and all possible economic resources in general.

President Harutyunyan listened to the concerns and opinions of the residents, gave instructions to the responsible officials on the tasks to be done.