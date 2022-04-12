Majority Leader accuses opposition in exploiting Artsakh issue to carry out coup d’état

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Parliament Majority Leader Hayk Konjoryan (Civil Contract) accused the opposition in carrying out a “provocation” by boycotting the parliament session and traveling to Artsakh. He accused the opposition in exploiting the Artsakh issue and the security issues in Armenia to carry out a coup d’état in Armenia.

Konjoryan cited Hayastan faction leader Seyran Ohanyan’s post-election statement where he’d said that entering to parliament is a trench for them, and they must fight in that trench. Konjoryan accused the opposition in attempting to de-value the parliament and paralyze it. “And perhaps they think they have solved their objective in this trench and now they are traveling to Artsakh to perhaps take another trench, most likely against the government and people of Armenia,” Konjoryan said.

Speaking on the opposition bringing the flag of Artsakh to parliament, Konjoryan said he doesn’t understand the demonstrative installation of the flag in Armenia against anyone.

“The flag of Artsakh and Artsakh is in the hearts and thoughts of everyone. Our people sacrificed its finest children for Artsakh. And the opposition ought to install the flag of Artsakh, defend the interests of Artsakh where it is needed to raise awareness on the issue of the rights and freedoms of our compatriots in Artsakh. But what does this opposition do? They boycott all inter-parliamentary platforms where they ought to go and defend the rights and interests of Artsakh and its people, so to say raise the flag of Artsakh there for the world to see,” Konjoryan said, accusing the opposition in not fulfilling the mandate they received from the people.

“Today, with this step the parliamentary opposition is not defending Artsakh but rather making a provocation, it is escalating the security issues of Artsakh and of Armenians,” Konjoryan said.

He further accused the opposition in exploiting the Artsakh issue and the security issues for carrying out a coup d’état in Armenia. “Today they are entrenching in the domestic-political life of Artsakh to generate more domestic intrigues. But we, with our people, won’t allow this,” Konjoryan said.