Armenia national futsal team defeats Kosovo, takes first place in the group
10:39, 12 April, 2022
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 qualifying round match of C group between Kosovo and Armenia took place in a Bulgarian city of Varna on April 11. Armenia defeated Kosovo with a score of 2:1, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.
Winning all 3 matches, the Armenian team scored 9 points and confidently took the first place in the group.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version