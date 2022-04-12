Human Rights Defender pays working visit to Syunik province

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. On April 11 the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia led by Defender Kristinne Grigoryan visited Syunik province within the framework of the joint visit organized by the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), the Ombudswoman’s Office said in a news release.

The visit was attended by acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia, EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin and Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė.

The delegation visited the Women Resource Center in Kapan and the Center’s social entrepreneurship where they met with the representatives of the WINNET Armenia Network of Women Resource Centers and the persons displaced from Artsakh, who are the beneficiaries of the UNFPA’s humanitarian program.

“I would like to state that as a Human Rights Defender, one of my key five priorities is women’s economic, political strengthening. More than half of our population are women, but when we see how we are using their potential, we understand that we still have a long path to pass”, the Ombudsperson said.

Head of the UNFPA Armenia Office Tsovinar Harutyunyan said that the network’s experience has been recognized as the best.

Addressing the women in the meeting, the head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin said she understands the difficulties the women have faced and are facing. “We are here to listen to you, understand your situation and what we can do to better cooperate”, she said.

Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia Lila Pieters Yahia said this was her first visit to Armenia’s provinces. She said they will listen to the solutions proposed by women and how they can move forward the work together. Lila Pieters Yahia said the empowerment of women is one of the priority directions of the United Nations.

Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė said their Embassy is promoting the use of renewable energy in Syunik, but is also working on women empowerment as a special direction.

Thereafter, the meeting sides held a discussion about various issues.

The visit will continue in the Office of the Ombudsperson in Kapan where they will meet with NGO representatives. Thereafter, the delegation will depart for Gyumri.