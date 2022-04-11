Asian Stocks - 11-04-22

TOKYO, 11 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 11 April:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.61% to 26821.52 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.38% to 1889.64 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 2.61% to 3167.13 points, and HANG SENG is down by 3.03% to 21208.30 points.