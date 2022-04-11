Armenian FM, French Co-Chair highlight OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship’s role in NK conflict settlement process

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. During their meeting in Yerevan today, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil highlighted the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within its mandate, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

“The role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in the settlement process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict within its mandate was highlighted.

The current situation caused by the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Parukh village and adjacent sections, which are under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh, was discussed at the meeting. The Armenian FM presented the humanitarian problems that Azerbaijan is creating deliberately for Armenians of Artsakh and its actions aimed at conducting ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh. The necessity of the return of Azerbaijani armed units to their initial positions as of March 23 was emphasized.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented the position of Armenia on starting negotiations with Azerbaijan around a peace treaty, in this context highlighting the mediation role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship and the Co-Chairing countries”, the statement says.