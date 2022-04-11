New Ambassador of Dominican Republic presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, newly appointed Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to the Republic of Armenia (residence in Moscow), handed over his credentials to President Vahagn Khachaturyan, the Presidential Office reports.

The Armenian President congratulated the Ambassador on appointment and expressed confidence that he will serve his experience and professional skills at best for the development of the Armenian-Dominican relations.

The Ambassador assured that he will make all efforts to further enrich and promote the agenda of the relations of the two countries.

The prospects of boosting the bilateral ties, developing the mutual partnership were touched upon. Both sides attached special importance to the development of tourism between the two countries, highlighting lifting the visa regime and establishing a direct air communication as a key factor contributing to tourism growth.