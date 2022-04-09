Iran’s trade with EAEU member states grows 66% in 12 months

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s trade with the members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) stood at $5.643 billion in the last fiscal year’s 12months (March 21, 2022-Mar. 21), registering a 66% growth compared with the corresponding period of last year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said, IRNA reports.

Russia with $583.658 million topped the list of Iran’s export destinations in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), followed by Armenia with $302.343 million, Kazakhstan with $188.866 million, Kyrgyzstan with $78.900 million and Belarus with $16.813 million, the spokesman said.

The EAEU member states exported $4.472 billion worth of goods to Iran during the same period, registering a 90% YOY rise.