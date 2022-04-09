Pashinyan, Putin reaffirm importance of implementation of trilateral statements

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. During their telephone conversation Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Russia Vladimir Putin reaffirmed the importance of the consistent implementation of the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral agreements on Nagorno Karabakh, the Kremlin press service reported.

Earlier today the Armenian PM’s Office reported that Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. Prime Minister Pashinyan informed the Russian President about the results of the April 6 meeting held with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.