Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russian President

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the Armenian PM’s Office said.

Prime Minister Pashinyan informed the Russian President about the results of the April 6 meeting held with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the mediation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The Armenian PM and the Russian President attached importance to the agreements on signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan and starting the delimitation works. The Russian President expressed readiness to fully assist these processes.

The recent incursion of the Azerbaijani units into the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh was touched upon. PM Pashinyan expressed the expectation of the Armenian side that Russian peacekeepers take concrete measures to ensure the withdrawal of the invading Azerbaijani units.

The Armenian PM and the Russian President also discussed the mutual economic partnership between the two countries and agreed that they will discuss in detail also these issues during Pashinyan’s upcoming official visit to Russia scheduled on April 19.