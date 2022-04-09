250,798 tourists visited Armenia in three months

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. 250,798 tourists visited in Armenia in the first quarter of 2022, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan said, presenting the figures.

“The number of tourists, who visited Armenia in the first quarter of 2022, is 250,798, the number in the same period of 2021 is 87,131, and in 2019 – 333,150”, the minister said.

Kerobyan also presented the data of 2016-2022 by months.