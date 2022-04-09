LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-04-22

LONDON, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 April:

The price of aluminum down by 0.31% to $3374.50, copper price up by 0.12% to $10323.50, lead price up by 0.42% to $2394.50, nickel price up by 0.47% to $33855.00, tin price up by 0.25% to $43710.00, zinc price up by 1.59% to $4254.50, molybdenum price down by 0.10% to $42438.94, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.