Road condition
YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia as of April 9.
Particularly, the roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.
The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
- 11:40 American actor Will Smith banned from attending Oscars for 10 years over slap
- 11:30 European Stocks - 08-04-22
- 11:29 US stocks - 08-04-22
- 11:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-04-22
- 11:27 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 08-04-22
- 11:26 Oil Prices Up - 08-04-22
- 11:12 Saudi Arabia to allow 1 mln Haj pilgrims this year
- 11:07 Armenia reports 19 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:17 Armenian, Slovak governments sign agreement on economic cooperation
- 10:15 Russia restores air service with 50 more countries
- 09:50 Road condition
- 01:23 Armenian FM meets with CSTO Secretary General in Moscow
- 04.08-21:37 Armenia and China are strategic partners. Ambassador
- 04.08-20:43 Armenia has new Ambassadors to Kazakhstan, Andorra, Ireland and Malta
- 04.08-19:42 Sergey Lavrov, Ceyhun Bayramov discuss implementation of trilateral agreements
- 04.08-17:50 International community continues to see NK conflict settlement within the framework of the OSCE MG – Mirzoyan
- 04.08-17:27 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-04-22
- 04.08-17:26 Asian Stocks - 08-04-22
- 04.08-17:16 Russian peacekeepers deal with Parukh incident, clarifications needed – FM Lavrov
- 04.08-17:11 Armenia Women’s U-19 football team lost to Georgia U-19
- 04.08-17:03 Russia ready to support creation of conditions for signing of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 04.08-17:00 Armenian President holds meeting with Romanian Ambassador
- 04.08-16:47 Armenian FM highlights importance of complete work of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship
- 04.08-16:46 Embassy of Armenia in Israel strongly condemns Tel Aviv terror attack
- 04.08-16:41 President of Artsakh chairs regular sitting of Security Council
14:04, 04.02.2022
2540 views Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw troops
11:24, 04.02.2022
2164 views Azerbaijan destroys the Armenian cultural heritage in Parukh and Karaglukh and resorts to open falsifications
20:36, 04.05.2022
1901 views Artsakh’s parliament issues statement
13:35, 04.02.2022
1785 views Goris-Kapan-Kajaran gas pipeline damaged. Gas supply to Goris, Kapan and Artsakh stopped
15:19, 04.04.2022
1778 views World silently watches Azerbaijani encroachments against Artsakh – French Senator