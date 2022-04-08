Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-04-22

YEREVAN, 8 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 April, USD exchange rate down by 1.23 drams to 475.69 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.72 drams to 517.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 6.37 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.09 drams to 620.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 41.92 drams to 29553.71 drams. Silver price up by 0.80 drams to 372.86 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.