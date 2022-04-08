Russia ready to support creation of conditions for signing of peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Russia is ready to support the creation of conditions for the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

Lavrov said that during the meeting with Mirzoyan they discussed in detail the situation in South Caucasus, emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to the 2020 November 9, 2021 January 11 and November 26 trilateral agreements and the clear implementation of the Russian peacekeeping mission’s mandate.

“We discussed issues that have been discussed at the level of our leaders, including in terms of the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and future steps to strengthen trust and stability on the borderline,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov expressed hope that the commission for delimitation will be created as soon as possible, and noted that Moscow doesn’t see any obstacles for this. He further added that the work for solving humanitarian issues must continue.

The working group for unblocking of transport and economic links will convene its next meeting this month.

“Russia is ready to provide support to the work between Yerevan and Baku for creating conditions for the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” FM Lavrov said.

He said there’ve been substantive discussions on how they can support the launch of this process.

Lavrov also spoke about the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey. “We welcome the process of normalization of relations between Yerevan and Ankara. This must contribute to the improvement of the situation in the overall region,” he said.

The Russian FM added that they’ve also talked about the 3+3 regional advisory platform. He said there is a common opinion that this platform opens additional opportunities for all countries in the South Caucasus.

“We reiterated our interest for our Georgian partners to join this promising format,” Lavrov added.