Armenian President holds meeting with Romanian Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of Romania to Armenia Cornel Ionescu, the Presidential Office said.

During the meeting the sides exchanged ideas about the ongoing works aimed at further developing and deepening the Armenian-Romanian relations which, they said, are based on mutual respect and centuries-old friendship.

Regional security and challenges were also touched upon.

The Armenian President and the Romanian Ambassador also discussed the activity of the inter-governmental commission, calling it an important platform for developing the new opportunities of the bilateral ties in a number of areas.

Both sides highlighted the role of the Armenian community in Romania’s public-political life and its bridging role in the relations between the two countries.