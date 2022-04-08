Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 April

Embassy of Armenia in Israel strongly condemns Tel Aviv terror attack

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The Embassy of Armenia in Israel strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv.

“The Embassy of Armenia in Israel in strongly condemning the terrorist attack in Tel Aviv and is expressing deep condolences to the families of the victims of this barbaric act. We wish speedy recovery to those injured,” the embassy said in a statement.








