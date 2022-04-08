United States underscores support for negotiations towards peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with Members of Parliament from the ruling Civil Contract faction, the United States Embassy said in a press release.

“Ambassador Tracy met with parliamentarians from the Civil Contract faction yesterday to underscore the U.S. commitment to partnering with the Armenian government to strengthen our bilateral partnership, based on shared democratic values.

The Ambassador also reiterated our concerns regarding recent provocative actions and underscored our support for negotiations toward a peaceful, long-term settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the embassy said.