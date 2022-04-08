Monument of Armenian-Russian friendship to be installed in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. A monument of Armenian-Russian friendship is expected to be installed in Yerevan this year, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

FM Lavrov reminded that April 3 marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia, and this year marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of a treaty on cooperation and mutual support. “This is a significant year for our alliance, strategic partnership”, the Russian FM said, adding that the works dedicated to the jubilee are consistently being implemented.

Lavrov also highlighted the reliable, regular political dialogue existing between the Russian President and the Prime Minister of Armenia.

During the meeting the Armenian and Russian FMs also highlighted the good, complex and effective operation of the inter-governmental commission on economic issues. Lavrov said the ties are actively developing both at ministerial and parliamentary levels. The 34th session of the inter-parliamentary committee will take place late this month.

“Russia remains Armenia’s leading trading partner. Our share in external trade passes 30%”, the Russian FM said.

After the decline because of the COVID-19 it was managed to return the trade turnover to a stable growth. Last year it was over 2 billion 600 million dollars.

The two foreign ministers also agreed to boost the direct ties between the business circles. According to Lavrov, the two countries will deepen the cooperation also in culture, education, tourism, sport and other areas.

“We are planning to erect a monument of Armenian-Russian friendship in Yerevan this year”, the Russian FM said.

The agenda also includes holding Armenia Culture Days in Russia, and Russia Spiritual Culture Days in Armenia. Russia is also assisting in increasing the number of Russian schools in Armenia, he said.