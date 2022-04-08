1000 people evacuated as authorities receive second bomb threat targeting shopping center in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Less than an hour after receiving a bomb threat targeting the Metronome Shopping Center, authorities received another bomb threat targeting another shopping mall in Yerevan, the Rossia Mall.

Authorities said they received the call at 14:56.

Rescuers, firefighters, first responders and K9 units were dispatched to the shopping center.

Nearly 1000 people were evacuated from the building as police and K9 units started to search the area.