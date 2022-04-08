Nearly 500 people evacuated from Yerevan’s Metronome Shopping Center over bomb threat

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Authorities received a bomb threat call targeting the Metronome Shopping Center in downtown Yerevan.

The National Center of Crisis Management said they received the call at 14:13, April 8.

Multiple first responders, rescue squads, K9 units and firefighting teams were dispatched to the shopping mall.

Nearly 500 people were evacuated from the shopping center by police and rescuers.

Authorities are now searching the area.