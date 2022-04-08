Russia vows continuous support to ally Armenia in strengthening defensibility, border protection

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. From positions of a key ally Russia will continue to help Armenia in strengthening its defensibility and border protection, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow.

Lavrov welcomed Mirzoyan and said that the organizing works for the events marking the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia are in full swing and that this meeting is a good occasion to discuss future cooperation.

“Of course we are interested in further development of the Armenian-Russian ties. You’ve personally worked for a long time in the direction of encouraging the development of these ties. I welcome your contribution in your capacity both as Speaker of Parliament and Foreign Minister. We have a very rich dialogue between our foreign ministries, it is done on systemic basis. We are trying to introduce planning components. And today we will sign the plan of consultations for the next two years,” Lavrov said.

The Russian Foreign Minister said the coronavirus response situation is resolved and the existing partnership between experts must be increased.

“We are planning for another important event, another summit of our leaders, and today we will discuss how to ensure additional agendas that would relay new quality to our allied relations. We will continue to help you from our position as an ally in strengthening your defensibility and border protection, and of course, as a main trade partner, as the main foreign investor, we will continue to explore new projects that would allow to ensure stability of our trade, create new industrial capacities and jobs. Now the new package of proposals is being prepared aimed at significantly supplementing Russian investments in Armenia’s economy,” Lavrov said.