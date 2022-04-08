Sasun Mikayelyan acquitted in March 1 case

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Cassation overturned Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers Chairman of the Board Sasun Mikayelyan’s guilty verdict in the March 1 case and acquitted him.

After the 2008 March 1 events, then-lawmaker Sasun Mikayelyan was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment on charges of organizing mass disturbances. He served 3 years in prison and was released under a pardon in 2011.