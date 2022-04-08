Sasun Mikayelyan acquitted in March 1 case
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The Court of Cassation overturned Union of Yerkrapah Volunteers Chairman of the Board Sasun Mikayelyan’s guilty verdict in the March 1 case and acquitted him.
After the 2008 March 1 events, then-lawmaker Sasun Mikayelyan was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment on charges of organizing mass disturbances. He served 3 years in prison and was released under a pardon in 2011.
- 16:14 1000 people evacuated as authorities receive second bomb threat targeting shopping center in Yerevan
- 15:51 Nearly 500 people evacuated from Yerevan’s Metronome Shopping Center over bomb threat
- 15:16 ‘I am confident effective activity of peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh will contribute to stability’ – Armenian FM
- 14:58 Russia vows continuous support to ally Armenia in strengthening defensibility, border protection
- 14:43 Greek MP condemns the fact that Armenian POWs are still held in Azerbaijan
- 14:32 Armenia to hold census in October 2022
- 13:46 Armenian, Russian FMs hold meeting in Moscow
- 13:33 Sasun Mikayelyan acquitted in March 1 case
- 12:52 Armenian President receives UNICEF Representative
- 12:09 Armenian Ambassador to Greece holds online meeting with European Parliament Vice-President
- 12:05 Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Israel
- 11:54 Pashinyan acquitted in March 1 case, 2010 guilty verdict overturned
- 11:26 OSCE Chairmanship welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 11:24 ArmHighTech 2022: Spotlight on homegrown dronemakers
- 11:14 COVID-19: 14 new cases, no death in Armenia in past day
- 10:38 Armenian Ambassador, Bundestag members discuss regional and international relations
- 10:32 Armenian humanitarian mission delivers 4 tons of medical supplies to Aleppo’s hospitals
- 10:24 Armenia Women’s national football team lost to Poland
- 10:23 International tender for Meghri Border Crossing Point modernization takes place
- 10:11 Japan plans to gradually reduce coal imports from Russia
- 09:54 Installation of new system in Ambulance CJSC will not leave citizens’ calls unanswered
- 09:49 Post-war social crisis alleviated, proper living conditions in place – Artsakh authorities
- 09:25 European Stocks - 07-04-22
- 09:24 US stocks up - 07-04-22
- 09:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-04-22
14:04, 04.02.2022
2509 views Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw troops
11:24, 04.02.2022
2137 views Azerbaijan destroys the Armenian cultural heritage in Parukh and Karaglukh and resorts to open falsifications
20:36, 04.05.2022
1830 views Artsakh’s parliament issues statement
13:35, 04.02.2022
1772 views Goris-Kapan-Kajaran gas pipeline damaged. Gas supply to Goris, Kapan and Artsakh stopped
15:19, 04.04.2022
1725 views World silently watches Azerbaijani encroachments against Artsakh – French Senator