OSCE Chairmanship welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Chairmanship welcomed the April 6 meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

“OSCE Chairmanship welcomes the meeting of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan under the aegis of European Council President and launching of the process toward the possible peace agreement. The CiO stands ready to assist in all efforts to ensure a stable and peaceful environment in the South Caucasus,” the Polish OSCE Chairmanship tweeted.