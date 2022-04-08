ArmHighTech 2022: Spotlight on homegrown dronemakers

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The 3rd ArmHighTech International Exhibition of Defense Technologies showcased a wide range of military and civilian-grade technologies, such as loitering munitions, drones and even technologies designed for assisting people with disabilities.

The spotlight, however, was mostly on dronemakers who offer relatively cheap and easily controlled UAVs.

The Armenian Davaro dronemaker showcased its UAVs with an endurance of 20 hours in-flight and 500 kilometer range, equipped with a 15kg warhead. Davaro also offers combat drones with up to 150 kilometer firing range. The company unveiled its new laser-guided reconnaissance and combat models.

“They are designed to strike enemy airfields, weapon depots, mostly stationary targets,” Davaro representative Armen Yenokyan said.

He added that they are now developing a control system that would include artificial intelligence in controlling the combat operations.

UAVLAB, another dronemaker known for its Bzez (Beetle) loitering munitions, launched the production of other combat UAVs and is perfecting the control system.

“We can control two drones from this machine. It is entirely made in Armenia,” UAVLAB representative Alexander Jaghinyan said.

Arshavir Stepanyan, the representative of ProMAQ, a company specializing in reconnaissance and combat drones, as well as unmanned cargo transport helicopters and radio-locating and communication systems, said that the cooperation with the government is dynamically growing especially since the 2020 war in Artsakh. “This is a sector developing every day, we are having new ideas and goals every day, new projects that are being realized. The market is developing dynamically,” he said.

Other participants at the exhibition included Aragats, a company manufacturing thermal vision scopes and surveillance systems since 1992. Levon Margaryan from Aragats said they are working with the military since day one. “We are showcasing some of our thermal vision scopes. Around 80% of the displayed items passed all government tests and are used by the military for many years,” he said.

The Scientific-Research Institute of Communication Means was showcasing its brand-new Nairi radio-locating station – a radar capable of being deployed and brought to operational mode within few minutes. The radar has a range of up to 4000 kilometers and detects medium and large flying vehicles.

Isatech Robotics presented two new models: a tracked, remotely controlled transport SUV designed for transporting cargo and medevac operations in hazardous terrains; and a remotely controlled combat machine. The latter is capable of substituting a soldier on the battlefield and is fully able to engage in combat. Isatech Robotics also offers technologies for assisting war veterans who’ve sustained disabilities.

The first ever Armenian company specializing in building and producing innovative rehabilitation devices – QaylTech – was also presenting its products.

The Oqni company was also among participants. Oqni is an Armenian startup with an aim to create a full cycle of AI-driven prosthetics.

ArmHighTech 2022 was held March 31-April 2 in Yerevan.

Karine Terteryan