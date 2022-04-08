COVID-19: 14 new cases, no death in Armenia in past day
YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. 14 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,643, the ministry of health said.
2046 tests were conducted on April 7.
The recoveries rose by 25 in a day, bringing the total number to 410,295.
No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8619.
As of April 8, the number of active cases is 2050.
- 11:26 OSCE Chairmanship welcomes Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 11:14 COVID-19: 14 new cases, no death in Armenia in past day
- 10:38 Armenian Ambassador, Bundestag members discuss regional and international relations
- 10:32 Armenian humanitarian mission delivers 4 tons of medical supplies to Aleppo’s hospitals
- 10:24 Armenia Women’s national football team lost to Poland
- 10:23 International tender for Meghri Border Crossing Point modernization takes place
- 10:11 Japan plans to gradually reduce coal imports from Russia
- 09:54 Installation of new system in Ambulance CJSC will not leave citizens’ calls unanswered
- 09:49 Post-war social crisis alleviated, proper living conditions in place – Artsakh authorities
- 09:25 European Stocks - 07-04-22
- 09:24 US stocks up - 07-04-22
- 09:22 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-04-22
- 09:21 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 07-04-22
- 09:20 Oil Prices Down - 07-04-22
- 04.07-20:08 The General Assembly suspends Russia's participation in the UN Human Rights Council
- 04.07-19:53 Russian Deputy PM is confident that all non-friendly countries will agree to pay for gas in rubles
- 04.07-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-04-22
- 04.07-17:32 Asian Stocks - 07-04-22
- 04.07-17:22 “Crucial efforts and progress made between Armenia and Azerbaijan” – High Representative Josep Borrell
- 04.07-16:37 Armenia interested in developing relations with Dominican Republic: deputy FM tells new Ambassador
- 04.07-16:03 Misinterpretations recorded over opening of connections – PM
- 04.07-16:02 Pashinyan presents the principled issues that should become subject of negotiations with Azerbaijan
- 04.07-15:39 Pashinyan, Michel and Aliyev discussed possibility of cooperation on finding out fates of missing persons
- 04.07-15:25 Discussions on Parukh didn’t lead to common assessment – PM on Brussels meeting
- 04.07-14:44 Moscow welcomes decision of Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-launch process of peace talks
14:04, 04.02.2022
2503 views Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw troops
11:24, 04.02.2022
2132 views Azerbaijan destroys the Armenian cultural heritage in Parukh and Karaglukh and resorts to open falsifications
20:36, 04.05.2022
1809 views Artsakh’s parliament issues statement
13:35, 04.02.2022
1768 views Goris-Kapan-Kajaran gas pipeline damaged. Gas supply to Goris, Kapan and Artsakh stopped
15:19, 04.04.2022
1723 views World silently watches Azerbaijani encroachments against Artsakh – French Senator