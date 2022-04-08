Installation of new system in Ambulance CJSC will not leave citizens’ calls unanswered

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. A callback system is already operating in Armenia’s Ambulance Service, Director of the Ambulance CJSC Taguhi Stepanyan said in an interview to Armenpress.

She informed that thanks to this new system, all incoming calls to 1-03 will be registered and a callback will be provided.

“Today the number of calls has decreased considerably, there were many complaints that the ambulance did not answer the calls. This system has been introduced in order not to leave the calls unanswered”, she said, expressing confidence that this new system will help to improve the operation of the ambulance.

Taguhi Stepanyan said the Ambulance Service handles an average of 650 calls a day. “If we compare with the period 1.5-2 months ago, when the number of calls was reaching 1000 in a day, we will see that they have declined”, she said, adding that nearly 300 calls relating to children are being registered per week.

The Director of the Ambulance CJSC said the calls are mainly related to cardiovascular and acute-respiratory diseases, but added that there are also calls connected with car crashes.