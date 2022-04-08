LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-04-22
LONDON, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 April:
The price of aluminum down by 1.63% to $3385.00, copper price up by 0.06% to $10311.50, lead price down by 1.20% to $2384.50, nickel price up by 0.69% to $33698.00, tin price down by 0.57% to $43600.00, zinc price down by 2.01% to $4188.00, molybdenum price down by 0.10% to $42483.03, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
