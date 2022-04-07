The General Assembly suspends Russia's participation in the UN Human Rights Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The UN General Assembly has suspended Russia's participation in the Human Rights Council, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Reuters, this decision is conditioned by Russia's actions in Ukraine.

The US-led initiative received 93 votes in favor, 24 against and 58 abstentions.

It is noted that suspension of participation in the council is rare. Libya's participation was suspended in 2011 due to violence against protesters by forces loyal to then-leader Muammar Gaddafi.