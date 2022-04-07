Russian Deputy PM is confident that all non-friendly countries will agree to pay for gas in rubles

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak said that at the moment it’s difficult to say which countries will shift to ruble for buying Russian gas, but there is evident change in the rhetoric, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, Novak told the reporters that there is confidence that all non-friendly countries will switch to the new mechanism.

Asked how many countries have already agreed to pay for gas in rubles, the Deputy Prime Minister said it was too early to talk about it.

“Payments for gas supplied in April are made differently. They are usually paid in May. Therefore, we will know exactly in May how and by which countries it will be implemented. I am sure that everyone will pay through this mechanism," he said.