Armenia interested in developing relations with Dominican Republic: deputy FM tells new Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Armenia Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos (residence in Moscow, Russia), presented today the copy of his credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan, the foreign ministry said.

Congratulating the first Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to Armenia on appointment, the deputy FM said Armenia is interested in developing multifaceted relations with the Dominican Republic.

The Ambassador thanked for the welcome and wishes and stated that he is committed to maximally developing the cooperation with Armenia in different areas during his mission.

The Armenian deputy FM presented to the foreign diplomat the current developments around the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the position of the Armenian side.

Issues relating to the development of political dialogue, formation of a legal-contractual field and multilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting.

The sides also discussed a number of regional and international matters.