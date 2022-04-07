Pashinyan, Michel and Aliyev discussed possibility of cooperation on finding out fates of missing persons

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. During the meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on April 6, the possibility of cooperation on finding out the fates of missing persons was also discussed, the Armenian PM said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“The humanitarian issues were among the key topics of the discussion. The European Council President emphasized the necessity of releasing all captured persons. We also discussed the possibility and issues of cooperating around finding out the fate of the missing persons”, the PM said.

He reminded that after the two Artsakh wars the Armenian side has 985 missing persons, 208 of whom have been declared missing after the 44-day war, and 777 after the First Artsakh War. Pashinyan emphasized that it is necessary to continue the work on finding out their fate.