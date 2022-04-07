Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 April

Moscow welcomes decision of Armenia and Azerbaijan to re-launch process of peace talks

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Russia is positively assessing the decision of the Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities on re-launching peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

“We understand that this is a continuous process, but moving towards the signing of such a document is a positive fact in itself and is commendable,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying.

 








