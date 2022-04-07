Mikayel Vardanyan provided financial assistance to 348 single mothers of children with disabilities on April 7



YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. There are 348 beneficiary single mothers registered in Armenia who have children with disabilities under the age of 18. On April 7th, on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day, by benefactor Mikayel Vardanyan, each single mother was provided 300 thousand AMD financial assistance. The total budget of the program amounted 104 million AMD.