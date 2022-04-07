COVID-19: 19 new cases, no deaths in Armenia in past 24 hours
YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. 19 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 422,629, the ministry of health said.
2683 tests were conducted on April 6.
The recoveries rose by 18 in a day, bringing the total number to 410,270.
No death case has been registered. The death toll stands at 8619.
As of April 7, the number of active cases is 2061.
- 12:10 NVIDIA establishing scientific-research center in Armenia
- 11:22 Mikayel Vardanyan provided financial assistance to 348 single mothers of children with disabilities on April 7
- 11:19 Corruption Prevention Commission plans to introduce anti-corruption educational programs in Armenia
- 11:18 COVID-19: 19 new cases, no deaths in Armenia in past 24 hours
- 11:13 Azerbaijani accusations on April 6 shelling are false – Armenian Defense Ministry
- 10:56 Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California
- 10:20 Statement of European Council President Charles Michel after the Second Trilateral Meeting with PM Pashinyan and Aliyev
- 10:15 Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's congratulatory message on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 09:55 European Stocks - 06-04-22
- 09:53 US stocks down - 06-04-22
- 09:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 06-04-22
- 09:51 President of Artsakh addresses message on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 09:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 06-04-22
- 09:49 Oil Prices Down - 06-04-22
- 09:46 President of Armenia addresses congratulatory message on Motherhood and Beauty Day
- 02:08 Trilateral meeting between Nikol Pashinyan, Charles Michel and Ilham Aliyev takes place in Brussels
- 04.06-21:10 Pashinyan, Aliyev, Michel trilateral meeting kicks off in Brussels
- 04.06-19:33 Armenian-Kazakh trade in 2021 has increased by more than 30%. Ambassador of Kazakhstan
- 04.06-19:25 UK supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group to reduce tensions in Artsakh
- 04.06-18:53 Pashinyan stresses need for addressed reaction of intl. community to situation in Artsakh in a meeting with EU's Michel
- 04.06-17:55 Meeting of Armenian PM and European Council President kicks off in Brussels
- 04.06-17:54 Mirzoyan and Lavrov will discuss the process of implementation of trilateral agreements
- 04.06-17:43 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-04-22
- 04.06-17:42 Asian Stocks - 06-04-22
- 04.06-17:28 Defense Minister receives Head of CoE Armenia Office
14:04, 04.02.2022
2471 views Marina Kaljurand urges Azerbaijan to immediately withdraw troops
11:24, 04.02.2022
2103 views Azerbaijan destroys the Armenian cultural heritage in Parukh and Karaglukh and resorts to open falsifications
18:30, 03.31.2022
2048 views Marvel Cinematic Universe mentions Armenian Genocide in a new TV series
21:59, 03.31.2022
1982 views Defence attachés visit N airbase, make sure all SU-30SM jets are in place
13:35, 04.02.2022
1749 views Goris-Kapan-Kajaran gas pipeline damaged. Gas supply to Goris, Kapan and Artsakh stopped