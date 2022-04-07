Azerbaijani accusations on April 6 shelling are false – Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s statement claiming that in the evening of April 6 the Armenian Armed Forces shelled Azerbaijani military positions deployed in the Republic of Armenia’s north-eastern borderline is false, the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

“The Armenian side did not open fire at the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian Armed Forces,” it added.