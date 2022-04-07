Armenian products to be presented at exhibition in California

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. The International Business Support Council, the Armenian American Business Council and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America will implement a project titled “America-Armenia Business Bridge” in California on May 2-9 under the auspices of the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles, the Consulate said in a statement on social media.

Exhibition and conference will be held within the framework of the project.

“The exhibition will enable Armenian manufacturers, as well as companies providing services to present their production/services in the big American market.

Both the Armenian community and American supplying companies, representatives of major American stores, will participate in the exhibition”, the statement says.