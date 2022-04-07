Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's congratulatory message on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day

YEREVAN, APRIL 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan released a congratulatory message on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day celebrated on April 7 in Armenia.

“Dear women, mothers, sisters, daughters,

I warmly congratulate you on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day, which is the culmination of the women's month.

Armenia is, perhaps, an exceptional country in terms of the existence of a women's month.

This has happened due to some circumstances, but there is a big agenda in this, because the majority of the population of our country are women.

Yes, during this month we emphasize beauty, we emphasize love, we emphasize respect. But especially this year I want to emphasize the power, I want to emphasize the potential, I want to emphasize the decisive role, I want to emphasize that for solving the problems facing our country, women need to be fully involved in all spheres of public life, from economy to public administration, in the law enforcement and security spheres, because if we do not involve the potential of women in these spheres, it means that we are using half of the already limited opportunities for the development of the country.

And if we add to this the exceptional role of women in solving demographic problems, it will become clearer why I say that the role of women in overcoming our situation is crucial.

Our government's policy is giving an opportunity to bring this crucial role to life, and we hope to receive your practical support.

Taking today’s opportunity, I extend my warmest words to the mothers, wives, sisters and daughters of our brothers martyred for the defense of the Motherland, emphasizing that they are the full addressees of what I said today and the realization of our martyrs' unaccomplished goals should be a stimulus for living and creating for them and all of us.

Dear women, mothers, sisters, daughters, may this day of motherhood and beauty open a new page of optimism and spring for our country,” the PM said in the message.